Xiaomi showcased its humanoid robot prototype, called CyberOne, at an event yesterday, ahead of Tesla's AI day. CyberOne is 5.8 feet tall, weighs 52kg, and is nicknamed "Metal Bro." It has also been given a zodiac sign, Leo. In a video shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, on Twitter, one can see the robot walk up to him onstage, introduce itself, offer him a flower, and strike a kung fu pose