Aneesh Reddy on why it's a great time to buy in SaaS if you have the money

Notes:

(00:49) Intro to Tech Conversations

(02:09) Intro to Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and vice chairman, Capillary Technologies

(03:13) On the timing of Capillary’s push into the US – the third year in the US for Capillary; A small acquisition in 2021, and more recent developments

(04:16) Recognition as Leader on the Forrester Wave

(07:16) On everything that’s coming together now to launch Capillary into the US and Europe

(10:20) More on the acquisitions and the strategy around them

(16:34) Series D funding, cash flow strategy

(17:59) Growth rates, more on free cash flow

(22:14) More on tech and product plans

(26:55) On bringing in a professional CEO

(30:47) On revisiting IPO plans

(32:33) Priorities over the next 12-18 months

(33:50) Profitability

(35:06) Talent

(38:19) An anecdote on how things have changed for Capillary and Indian SaaS companies

You can also read our story on Capillary’s expansion into the US here:

https://www.forbesindia.com/article/take-one-big-story-of-the-day/what-aneesh-reddy-is-getting-right-about-capillary-technologies-push-in-the-us/86489/1

Summary: