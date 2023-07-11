To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Aneesh Reddy on why it's a great time to buy in SaaS if you have the money

Aneesh Reddy on why it's a great time to buy in SaaS if you have the money

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
393 Listen ins
 

 

Notes:

 

 

 

(00:49) Intro to Tech Conversations

 

 

 

(02:09) Intro to Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and vice chairman, Capillary Technologies

 

 

 

(03:13) On the timing of Capillary’s push into the US – the third year in the US for Capillary; A small acquisition in 2021, and more recent developments

 

 

 

(04:16) Recognition as Leader on the Forrester Wave

 

 

 

(07:16) On everything that’s coming together now to launch Capillary into the US and Europe

 

 

 

(10:20) More on the acquisitions and the strategy around them

 

 

 

(16:34) Series D funding, cash flow strategy

 

 

 

(17:59) Growth rates, more on free cash flow

 

 

 

(22:14) More on tech and product plans

 

 

 

(26:55) On bringing in a professional CEO

 

 

 

(30:47) On revisiting IPO plans

 

 

 

(32:33) Priorities over the next 12-18 months

 

 

 

(33:50) Profitability

 

 

 

(35:06) Talent

 

 

 

(38:19) An anecdote on how things have changed for Capillary and Indian SaaS companies

 

 

 

 

 

You can also read our story on Capillary’s expansion into the US here:

 

https://www.forbesindia.com/article/take-one-big-story-of-the-day/what-aneesh-reddy-is-getting-right-about-capillary-technologies-push-in-the-us/86489/1

 

 

 

Summary:

In this episode, Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and vice chairman at Capillary Technologies in Bengaluru, looks back at his first attempt at cracking the US market and some of the learnings from that experienceâ€”10 years ago. He also talks about how Capillary is well on its way to becoming a global leader in the loyalty management solutions space. He expects the company to grow as much as 80 percent this year and hit $100 million in revenue in two years. Aneesh also talks about how acquisitions are helping Capillary's global expansion and why it's a great time to buy now

Foxconn sm

After Foxconn's breakup with Vedanta, what next for India's semiconductor plans?

Jul 11, 2023
EV SM

Can the Indian EV industry sustain itself without subsidies?

Jul 10, 2023
maruti sm

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto versus Toyata's Innova Hycross — which one would you pick?

Jul 7, 2023
infosys sm

IT services outlook: How TCS, Infosys and others are evolving differently from each other

Jul 6, 2023
Monika Halan Bookshelf11-800X600

Monika Halan talks mutual funds, financial influencers and how to grow your money

Jul 6, 2023
Praval Singh_Zoho_MK_005_Sm

Praval Singh on how Zoho's entrepreneurial culture has expanded its upmarket reach

Jul 6, 2023
See More