Aneesh Reddy on why it's a great time to buy in SaaS if you have the money

Notes:
(00:49) Intro to Tech Conversations
(02:09) Intro to Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and vice chairman, Capillary Technologies
(03:13) On the timing of Capillary’s push into the US – the third year in the US for Capillary; A small acquisition in 2021, and more recent developments
(04:16) Recognition as Leader on the Forrester Wave
(07:16) On everything that’s coming together now to launch Capillary into the US and Europe
(10:20) More on the acquisitions and the strategy around them
(16:34) Series D funding, cash flow strategy
(17:59) Growth rates, more on free cash flow
(22:14) More on tech and product plans
(26:55) On bringing in a professional CEO
(30:47) On revisiting IPO plans
(32:33) Priorities over the next 12-18 months
(33:50) Profitability
(35:06) Talent
(38:19) An anecdote on how things have changed for Capillary and Indian SaaS companies
Summary:
In this episode, Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and vice chairman at Capillary Technologies in Bengaluru, looks back at his first attempt at cracking the US market and some of the learnings from that experienceâ€”10 years ago. He also talks about how Capillary is well on its way to becoming a global leader in the loyalty management solutions space. He expects the company to grow as much as 80 percent this year and hit $100 million in revenue in two years. Aneesh also talks about how acquisitions are helping Capillary's global expansion and why it's a great time to buy now