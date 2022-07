Our guests today are Aniket Bajpai and Nikhil Gupta, co-founders of Limechat, a Bengaluru startup that offers conversational AI tech to growing ecommerce businesses. In this episode, Aniket and Nikhil, who met at IIT Delhi and chose the entrepreneurial route straight out of college, talk about what makes Limechat stand out in a segment that has larger, better-funded rivals