  4. Arjun Gupta on ambition to lift millions from energy poverty, tackle carbon emissions and build a world-class company

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
142 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Arjun P Gupta, founder and CEO of Smart Joules in New Delhi, talks about his ambition to play a role in lifting millions of Indians from energy poverty and curtailing carbon emissions in the process. Arjun aspires to build an Indian company that can take on multinational giants such as Honeywell and Siemens in offering a building and energy management automation technology platform. He is currently looking to raise his series B funding for Smart Joules, which he founded in early 2015

