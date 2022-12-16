Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Best of 2022 Ep5: Ankita Thakur at GeoIQ on turning her fascination for data into a business

Best of 2022 Ep5: Ankita Thakur at GeoIQ on turning her fascination for data into a business

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
181 Listen ins
 

In this episode, we go back to a conversation from August with Ankita Thakur, co-founder and chief data officer at GeoIQ. Ankita spoke about how her fascination with data brought out the idea that became her first successful startup. She also explained the connection between the availability of rich location data and real-world business outcomes for customersâ€”made easy through the APIs that GeoIQ offers, with all the heavy lifting happening in the backend. At the time of this conversation, Ankita was expecting to grow revenues fourfold in the coming quarters

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

India currently not considering limiting online game duration; Google rivals join hands to fight Maps dominance

Dec 16, 2022
Freshworks Karthik Rajaram_SM

Best of 2022 Ep4: Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on the India opportunity and top priorities

Dec 15, 2022
Bookshelf6-800X600

Kris Gopalakrishnan on framing India's IT story

Dec 15, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Infosys at 40: 'No Plan B,' but the 3Rs, being in the sweet spot and the power of faith

Dec 15, 2022
Abhishek Goyal Tracxn_SM

Best of 2022 Ep3: Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal on dream of building the Bloomberg of private markets

Dec 14, 2022
VS128874_SM

Best of 2022 Ep2: Manish Dabkara on how he built EKI, India's first listed carbon credits company

Dec 13, 2022
See More