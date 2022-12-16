Best of 2022 Ep5: Ankita Thakur at GeoIQ on turning her fascination for data into a business

In this episode, we go back to a conversation from August with Ankita Thakur, co-founder and chief data officer at GeoIQ. Ankita spoke about how her fascination with data brought out the idea that became her first successful startup. She also explained the connection between the availability of rich location data and real-world business outcomes for customersâ€”made easy through the APIs that GeoIQ offers, with all the heavy lifting happening in the backend. At the time of this conversation, Ankita was expecting to grow revenues fourfold in the coming quarters