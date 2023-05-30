Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Gaurav Sharma's trip from AdSense money in his mom's account to building Sequoia-backed SaaS Labs

Gaurav Sharma's trip from AdSense money in his mom's account to building Sequoia-backed SaaS Labs

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
358 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Gaurav Sharma talks about what inspired him to turn software entrepreneur, the first in his family of air force officers, and how he built SaaS Labs, in Noida, into a company that went from bootstrapping profitably in the initial years to a VC funded startup — backed by investors including Sequoia Capital. Gaurav is a serial entrepreneur who started coding at the age of 15. At SaaS Labs, leading a team of some 300 employees, he aspires to make life easier for the millions of contact centre agents around the world, most of whom work for small and medium sized companies

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast

JioCinema smashes Hotstar's IPL record; new Mac models rumoured at Apple's WWDC

May 30, 2023
IPL sm

IPL 2023: Dhoni's historic win, washout threats and the growth of a decacorn

May 29, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

ChatGPT app now in India; data bill will push platforms 'behavioural change,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

May 29, 2023
SM template

Can there even be a global AI non-proliferation treaty and what role can India play

May 26, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Microsoft's Brad Smith flags AI deep fakes threat; Snapchat hits 200 mln users in India

May 26, 2023
StepChange SM

Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai on StepChange's new funding, and climate decision platform for large financial clients

May 25, 2023
See More