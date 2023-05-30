Gaurav Sharma's trip from AdSense money in his mom's account to building Sequoia-backed SaaS Labs

In this episode, Gaurav Sharma talks about what inspired him to turn software entrepreneur, the first in his family of air force officers, and how he built SaaS Labs, in Noida, into a company that went from bootstrapping profitably in the initial years to a VC funded startup — backed by investors including Sequoia Capital. Gaurav is a serial entrepreneur who started coding at the age of 15. At SaaS Labs, leading a team of some 300 employees, he aspires to make life easier for the millions of contact centre agents around the world, most of whom work for small and medium sized companies