In this episode, Kamalika Bhattacharya, cofounder and CEO of QuoDeck Technologies, talks about how she and her husband and co-founder Arijit Lahiri turned their passion for gaming into a business. She also talks about the pivot from award-winning board games for consumers to a SaaS platform for gamified mobile-based learning that has drawn some of the world's and India's biggest brands as customers—from Unilever to Flipkart