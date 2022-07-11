  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Meet the Bengaluru English prof whose innovation is replacing single-use plastic straws

Meet the Bengaluru English prof whose innovation is replacing single-use plastic straws

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
298 Listen ins
 

Our guests today are Saji Varghese, an associate professor of English at Christ University, co-founder of Brown Reed Agri-Waste Innovations, and Shailesh Vickram Singh, founder of Massive Mobility and Climate Angels. In this episode, Saji and Shailesh talk about innovations that could replace single-use plastic, including Saji's idea of making straws from coconut leaves. That idea is now a reality, with the brand name sunbird straws, with some top food and beverage and hospitality businesses as customers

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

TCS CEO says prospects remain strong; Elon Musk seeks to end Twitter deal; String Bio raises Series B funding

Jul 11, 2022
CleverTap Sunil Thomas_Sm

Startup Fridays S2 Ep. 13: 'In any pursuit, strive to be in a place where you can add value' — Sunil Thomas

Jul 8, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

IT services to sustain double-digit growth; Rajeev Misra's role pared back at Softbank; Netflix rolls out spatial audio

Jul 8, 2022
Newtrace sm

Prasanta Sarkar and Rochan Sinha at NewTrace on ambition to bring 'green hydrogen' to the mass market

Jul 7, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Apple introduces lockdown mode; Amazon faces new UK probe, announces Prime days in India; Axilor raises $100 mln fund

Jul 7, 2022
Enzen_Satheesh Kumar 2_SM

Enzen's chairman Satheesh Kumar on ambition to build templates for net-zero communities

Jul 6, 2022
See More