Meet the Bengaluru English prof whose innovation is replacing single-use plastic straws

Our guests today are Saji Varghese, an associate professor of English at Christ University, co-founder of Brown Reed Agri-Waste Innovations, and Shailesh Vickram Singh, founder of Massive Mobility and Climate Angels. In this episode, Saji and Shailesh talk about innovations that could replace single-use plastic, including Saji's idea of making straws from coconut leaves. That idea is now a reality, with the brand name sunbird straws, with some top food and beverage and hospitality businesses as customers