In this episode, Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering at GE Aerospace, talks about his long tryst with India, where he says "All the action is." He talks about the globally integrated role GE Aerospace's 1200 staff in India play in developing the company's next generation of products, including its RISE technologies—GE's bid to develop sustainable aviation of the future. He also talks about what inspires him every day as an engineering leader and some lessons from his career so far