Pari Natarajan, tech whisperer, on India's shift from the world's back office to global innovation sandbox

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
97 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Pari Natarajan, founder and CEO of the consultancy Zinnov, talks about how India's tech industry is changing. Once seen as the world's back office, India's IT services sector today prides itself as a digital transformation partner to the world's biggest companies. Pari is among the figures who played an important role in the metamorphosis of India's tech services industry itself. Today, Indian techies are ready for the next phase of this evolution, as every global CIO has an India playbook, he says.

