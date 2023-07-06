To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Praval Singh on how Zoho's entrepreneurial culture has expanded its upmarket reach

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
71 Listen ins
 

Praval Singh, vice president of marketing and customer experience at Zoho, talks about how the company has achieved strong traction with larger enterprise customers. Over the last three years, Zoho grew its mid-market and enterprise segment at 65 percent CAGR. The segment accounts for 50 percent of its annual recurring revenue in India and a third of its entire business, which has more than 90 million users from over 600,000 businesses. Singh, who started as an entrepreneur and a customer of Zoho himself, talks about how Zoho plans to build on its achievements

