Sean Duca at Palo Alto Networks on the company's growing prospects and ops in India

Sean Duca, vice president and regional chief security officer for Asia Pacific and Japan at Palo Alto Networks, one of the world's largest cybersecurity technologies providers, talks about how while businesses can differ in their products and services, their security needs are similar. As bad actors become more brazen, Sean wants to impress upon everyone that the threats are real. He also talks about some of the products at the company that are seeing strong demand and how the company's Indian operations have expanded strongly, with both enterprise customers and product development