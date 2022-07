Our guests today are Neeraj Jain, Nikhil Nahar and Shreya Mishra, co-founders of SolarSquare, which became the first Indian startup investment for well-known US investor Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital. The entrepreneurs are betting they can differentiate themselves with their idiot-proof tech and superior after-sales service to bring solar power to millions of homes in India, which they say is a $50 billion opportunity