In this episode, Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and director of C-Camp (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms), in Bengaluru, talks about how Indian biotech startups are ready for their next stage of growth. What's needed, urgently, is the high-end infrastructure, in close proximity to research environments and the VC and private equity network that can quickly assess these deep science based startups and provide the growth capital they need