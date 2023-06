In this episode, Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, co-founders of Ultraviolette, talk about their early choices with the F77, a performance electric motorcycle that's caught the attention of enthusiasts, young and old. This is part 2 of our conversation, in which the entrepreneurs talk about how sticking to their conviction that building their motorcycle as a premium performance bike was the way to go, avoiding the mass-market segment, is now beginning to pay off