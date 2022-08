In this episode, Umakant Soni, co-founder and CEO of ARTPARK (AI and Robotics Technology Park) in Bengaluru, talks about supporting AI-led innovations with the hope that they will make a billion lives better and perhaps yield a trillion-dollar tech company from India. He also looks back at his entrepreneurial journey, and how the Indian startup ecosystem is changing, with a bit more depth today than when he started one of India's first chatbot startups