Climate resilient water conservation: Lessons for India from a project in Bengaluru

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
211 Listen ins
 

In this episode, recorded on November 19, Avinash Krishnamurthy, co-founder of Biome Environmental Trust, a sustainable development think tank and consultancy, and Vikas Brahmavar and Gowthaman Desingh, co-founders of Boson Whitewater, a water treatment venture backed by investors such as Rainmatter, talk about a landmark collaboration to return potable-quality treated wastewater to communities in Devanahalli town, on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. They also talk about how this project can be a model with lessons relevant across India

