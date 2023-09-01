To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Deep Tech India: Amar Sri Vatsavaya on BluJ's plan for a 10-seater, 1,000 km hydrogen electric aircraft

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
43 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, this is episode six in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. In today's episode, Maruthi Amardeep Sri Vatsavaya, co-founder and CEO of BluJ Aerospace, talks about how he and his friend Utham Kumar Dharmapuri want to build a 10-seater hydrogen-electric passenger aircraft that has a range of up to 1,000 km, by 2028. But first, BluJ is only months away from a commercial drone with a 100 kg payload capacity

