  4. Deep Tech India: Karthee Madasamy on the role of the 'forcing function' in deep tech startups' success

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
301 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, this is episode five in a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. In this episode, Karthee Madasamy, founding managing partner at MFV Partners, an early-stage deep tech VC firm in the US, talks about why he thinks robotics is about to take off. He also talks about why, deep tech entrepreneurs must be aware of the state of the industry and how that will affect the adoption of their new technologies

