In this penultimate episode in this year's collection of conversations on deep tech in India, Rohit Grover and Pradeep Thangappan give us an update on the small gas turbine they're developing at their IIT Madras incubated venture Aerostrovilos Energy. In this conversation, they talk about how close they are to their first commercial product, interest from potential customers, and the challenges of building a deep science and engineering-based hardware product from India