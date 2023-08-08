To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Deep Tech India: Satya Chakravarthy on the product versus commercialisation funding conundrum

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
140 Listen ins
 

As India readies its own deep tech startups policy, we bring you a short series of conversations with some of the entrepreneurs and VC investors who are building this ecosystem in the country. Today, Satya Chakravarthy, head of the national centre for combustion research and development at IIT Madras and co-founder of The ePlane Company, talks about some of the recent milestones at his venture. Chakravarthy also offers some advice on navigating the challenges of building a deep tech company and bursts a couple of myths involved

Aug 8, 2023
Aug 7, 2023
Aug 4, 2023
Aug 4, 2023
Aug 3, 2023
Aug 3, 2023
