  EcoPreneurs: Bhagyashree Jain's mission to get businesses to say no to plastics

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Bhagyashree Bhansali Jain, founder of The Disposal Company, gives us a brief overview of her work, trying to get businesses to reduce and recycle their plastics. In the process, Jain is also attempting to improve working conditions and earnings for rag pickers. In July last year, The Disposal Company was among the tech startups selected to the first Accenture Sustainability Value Accelerator Programme, in partnership with the Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

