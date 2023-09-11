GE HealthCare's Roland Rott on the company's medical AI efforts in India

Rolant Rott, president and CEO of GE HealthCare's ultrasound business, talks about how while much has advanced in healthcare in India, the market is also ripe for technology-led disruptions on multiple fronts—from access and affordability to delivery of precision care based on AI-led solutions that can provide insights from data that was not possible earlier. Roland also spoke about the work being done by GE HealthCare's 1,800-strong team at its India Technology Center in Bengaluru, the company's biggest R&D facility outside the US