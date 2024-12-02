Microsoft's Christopher Young on how the company's AI platform strategy is evolving

In this episode, recorded on November 21, Christopher Young, EVP of business development, strategy, and ventures at Microsoft, talks about how AI is evolving from generating responses to actually fulfilling various tasks on behalf of human users. Young gives us a quick overview of how Microsoft aims to become a platform, underpinning AI innovation and adoption in markets around the world, including India. He expects that some AI innovation, in healthcare, for example, will start first in India, to be adopted in other parts of the world