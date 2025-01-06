Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Why these VCs at Ankur Capital hope to see deep tech playbooks in India in 2025

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
402 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Vishal Katariya and Suraj Nair, AVPs at Ankur Capital, an early-stage VC firm in Mumbai, talk about the need for playbooks for different segments within the growing deep tech startup ecosystem in India. Katariya and Nair, who're both part of the investment team at Ankur, known for its investments in agritech, biotech, and health care startups, among others, hope for greater industry involvement in 2025 in supporting deep tech startups in India. They also talk about what they'd like to see in the budget next month

