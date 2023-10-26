To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Fali Nariman on the Constitution, judiciary and the future of Indian democracy

By Divya J Shekhar,Brian Carvalho
707 Listen ins
 

Fali Nariman is arguably the greatest living expert on the Constitution. He spoke with Divya Shekhar and Forbes India Editor Brian Carvalho about his new book 'You Must Know Your Constitution'. He discusses pertinent issues, including how the Constitution can be taken to the masses, questions around sedition and censorship, national vs official languages and whether it's time for India to have a new Constitution. (Published by Hay House Publishers India and distributed by Penguin Random House India)

