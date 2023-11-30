Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. In conversation with Kashmir Hill: Facial recognition technology and the end of privacy

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
63 Listen ins
 

What if I tell you there's a company that can scrape every photo you casually upload on social media? A company that uses powerful facial recognition technology in ways that even big tech companies like Google and Facebook have refrained from using. The New York Times Journalist Kashmir Hill speaks to Divya Shekhar about her book 'Your Face Belongs to Us', which investigates the inner workings of Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition startup. She discusses the promises and perils of such technology and its impact on privacy

