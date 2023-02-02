Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka on his next book and life after winning Booker Prize 2022

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
86 Listen ins
 

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize 2022 for his novel 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' barely three months ago. He speaks with Divya Shekhar about using ghosts, ghouls and horror to craft a whodunit in the backdrop of the raging civil war in 1990, Sri Lanka, how people in the country use humour to convey pain and trauma, why his next book is on the "absurdities of the corporate world", why he has barely been able to write after the Booker Prize win, and what his win means to writers and the publishing business for his country Sri Lanka

