Workplaces need to be less stressful: Aparna Piramal Raje on living with bipolar disorder

Aparna Piramal Raje comes from a prominent business family. She is a writer, educator, public speaker, and, in her own words, "happy, thriving and bipolar". Her new book, 'Chemical Khichdi', is published by Penguin Random House India. In this episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India, Aparna talks about how she and her family coped with her mental health condition, finding one's identity, the role of privilege in mental health awareness and de-stigmatisation, and why it's important for corporate leaders to be more vulnerable, sensitive and empathetic