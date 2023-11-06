Apple continues to grow iPhone sales in India amid global dip

Apple, last week, reported another quarter of revenue decline, amid heightened global uncertainties, but also another quarter of strong sales in India. "We achieved an all-time revenue record in India," CEO Tim Cook told analysts and investors in a conference on Thursday last week. Apple shipped a record 2.5 million iPhones to India in the three months ended Sep. 30, according to an estimate from Counterpoint Technology Market Research, last week. Industry estimates suggest Apple may end 2023 with as many as 9 million iPhones shipped to India