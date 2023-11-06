To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Apple continues to grow iPhone sales in India amid global dip

Apple continues to grow iPhone sales in India amid global dip

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
12 Listen ins
 

Apple, last week, reported another quarter of revenue decline, amid heightened global uncertainties, but also another quarter of strong sales in India. "We achieved an all-time revenue record in India," CEO Tim Cook told analysts and investors in a conference on Thursday last week. Apple shipped a record 2.5 million iPhones to India in the three months ended Sep. 30, according to an estimate from Counterpoint Technology Market Research, last week. Industry estimates suggest Apple may end 2023 with as many as 9 million iPhones shipped to India

Aadhar Passport

What the Aadhar data breach means for you

Nov 3, 2023
apple notifications

Apple threat notifications: Why they are cause for concern

Nov 2, 2023
shutterstock_2316202911_SM

US President Biden moves to establish AI guardrails with Executive Order

Nov 1, 2023
IPO

Mamaearth's true test, post IPO listing

Nov 1, 2023
tata apple

Behind Tata's big iPhone moment

Oct 31, 2023
shutterstock_2013692348_SM

Qualcomm's State of Sound 2023 report says we want one device to hear them all

Oct 31, 2023
See More