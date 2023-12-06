Discord updates mobile app to load faster, improve messaging

Discord, which is where you'll find many of the Gen Z, apart from Instagram, has overhauled its mobile app to work more like, well, a mobile app. The updated app, on both Android and iOS, brings faster app loading, better navigation, improved media sharing and voice and video experience, and an updated night mode. After yesterday's update, which is available in India also, app-open time is reduced by 43 percent on iOS and 55 percent on Android, and users can access more messages when offline, according to the company