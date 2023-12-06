Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Discord updates mobile app to load faster, improve messaging

Discord updates mobile app to load faster, improve messaging

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
178 Listen ins
 

Discord, which is where you'll find many of the Gen Z, apart from Instagram, has overhauled its mobile app to work more like, well, a mobile app. The updated app, on both Android and iOS, brings faster app loading, better navigation, improved media sharing and voice and video experience, and an updated night mode. After yesterday's update, which is available in India also, app-open time is reduced by 43 percent on iOS and 55 percent on Android, and users can access more messages when offline, according to the company

DSC01191_Sm

Deep Tech India: Arindrajit Chowdhury and Tausif Shaikh on building space cities, one tiffin box at a time

Dec 5, 2023
346Z38F-highres_SM

IN-SPACe offers startup seed funding, tech support in urban development, disaster management

Dec 5, 2023
Cop 28

Cop28: What is India looking to achieve?

Dec 1, 2023
animal vs sam bahadur

Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Where is big-screen cinema headed?

Nov 30, 2023
Kashmir Hill Bookshelf11-800X600

In conversation with Kashmir Hill: Facial recognition technology and the end of privacy

Nov 30, 2023
Mika Yamamoto_CCMO Freshworks_SM

Freshworks's Mathrubootham scores another top-hire win with Mika Yamamoto as CCMO

Nov 30, 2023
See More