To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Engineering admissions — is India headed for a talent crisis in core streams?

Engineering admissions — is India headed for a talent crisis in core streams?

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
117 Listen ins
 

It's that time of the year when the last of the admissions in India's massive engineering education market get nailed down. And computer science remains the hottest area. Reports from states known for their engineering schools, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka show that traditional streams such as civil and mechanical engineering are running a large number of vacancies. Over the next decade, will this translate to a talent crisis in India, just when the country's infrastructure efforts need to shift to high gear

X

Would you pay to use X (Twitter)?

Oct 19, 2023
Jaspreet Bindra_AV02_SM

Jaspreet Bindra and Sudhir Tiwari on the case for a 'Jan AI' as a digital public good in India

Oct 18, 2023
lgbtq

What's next for same sex marriage rights?

Oct 18, 2023
Child safety internet

Google proposes children, teen safety framework, opposes hard checks of age proof

Oct 17, 2023
Cinema

PVR's new subscription model for cinema chains: How will it play out, and is the Indian consumer ready for it?

Oct 17, 2023
markets

Amid uncertainty, erratic monsoon: What can we expect from September quarter earnings?

Oct 16, 2023
See More