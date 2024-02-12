IT services companies may benefit as enterprises tap AI to sunset legacy apps

In one thing today in tech, India's top IT companies might benefit as their biggest customers look to sunset legacy applications that are only being maintained for the critical data they hold. In just Asia Pacific, which lags the US in generative AI investments, companies are expected collectively spend some $3.4 billion over the next year. In other headlines, Paytm taps former SEBI boss M Damodaran to help it meet RBI's compliance diktat. And India's parliamentary committee on IT raises alarm over the PhonePe Google Pay duopoly