  Virgin Atlantic Flight100 marks another step in the long haul to sustainable aviation

By Harichandan Arakali
The first trans-Atlantic flight using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel was made between London and New York yesterday by Britain's Virgin Atlantic, bringing the industry another small step closer to sustainable aviation. The flight, which the airline named Flight100, demonstrated that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) was a safe drop-in replacement for the current fossil-fuel-based jet fuel, compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure, Virgin Atlantic said in a press release yesterday

