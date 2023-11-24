From Delhi to Washington: Sanjay Govil's journey to Major League Cricket

Sanjay Govil, founder and executive chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions, is passionate about cricket. So much so that he became the owner of Washington Freedom, a franchise of the newly formed Major League Cricket in the US. Govil was born in Canada but grew up in Delhi and then returned to the US for higher studies. In this episode, Govil talks about his plans to popularise the sport in the US, learnings from the IPL, the various match formats, and applying tech to the sport. He also spoke about why he became an entrepreneur