In this episode of Gone Public, a podcast taking you behind the scenes of an IPO, Aloke Bajpai, the cofounder and managing director of Ixigo, discusses the strategic decisions, hurdles, and pivotal moments they experienced. Hosted by investment banker Mangesh Ghogre, this podcast aims to uncover the untold stories behind the IPO process and offers valuable insights for everyone—whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, or just curious about the world of public listings