Startup Fridays S3 Ep10: 'From doer to enabler, I'm optimistic about innovation and inclusion in India' â€” Sanjay Jain

  Startup Fridays S3 Ep10: 'From doer to enabler, I'm optimistic about innovation and inclusion in India' – Sanjay Jain

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
273 Listen ins
 

Our guest today is Sanjay Jain, partner at Bharat Fund and chief innovation officer at CIIE.co. Sanjay, who played a leading role in building Google's Map Maker, and later was the founding chief product manager at UIDAI, talks about his journey going "from doer to enabler." With a master's in computer science from UCLA, and experience as a serial entrepreneur himself, Sanjay also talks about how the fund, a Rs. 600 crore corpus, attempts to straddle intellectual-property-led innovation and an inclusion mandate for the Bharat segment of India

