Startup Fridays S3 Ep3: 'If your conviction is strong, follow through, as there's rarely a right time' â€” Bobby Balachandran

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Our guest today is Bobby Balachandran, founder, president, and CEO of Exterro Inc., which provides a sophisticated tech platform for global corporations to better manage their governance, risk, and compliance needs. Bobby started out with a BSc in computer science from Government College of Technology in Coimbatore in South India, and an MS in from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon in the US. He started Exterro in his garage in 2008. Today, the company is privately valued at more than a billion dollars

