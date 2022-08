Our guest today is Ashutosh Sharma, head of investments in India for Prosus, one of the world's biggest technology investors. In this episode, Sharma, who has led Prosus's investments in India for some six years, talks about how an emerging trend in the country's startup ecosystem is led by entrepreneurs "building in India for India." That is reassuring, even amid a slowdown, because it augurs well for the long-term growth of entrepreneurship in the country, he says