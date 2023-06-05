To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep14: The lightness of being Dev Khare and other notes on India's startup scene

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
567 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Dev Khare, a partner at Lightspeed, one of the most prominent global early-stage VC firms operating in India, talks about how and why he became a venture capital investor, and what keeps him going today. Dev also talks about how India's startups are changing, how Lightspeed is different, in his view, and some lessons from his own career, having tasted entrepreneurship firsthand before turning VC investor—the importance of timing, the value of compounding not just investments but relationships, and a simple productivity hack that always works for him

Jun 5, 2023
Jun 5, 2023
Jun 2, 2023
Jun 1, 2023
Jun 1, 2023
Jun 1, 2023
