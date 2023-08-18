To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Startup Fridays S4 Ep18: Arun Raghavan on journey from accidental investor to $40 mln fund at Arali

Startup Fridays S4 Ep18: Arun Raghavan on journey from accidental investor to $40 mln fund at Arali

By Harichandan Arakali
Arun Raghavan, founding partner at Arali Ventures in Bengaluru, talks about how he and his friend Rajiv Raghunandan became VC investors with an operator's flavour, and the experience that's helped them invest very early in entrepreneurs across sectors, from fintech and SaaS to deep tech startups. Arun also talks about how India is ready for the next level of sophistication in sectors such as SaaS, where we need to go from application-level plays to infrastructure layers. Such companies would then be truly relevant to global customers

