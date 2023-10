In this episode, we chat with Kiran Mysore, a principal at the University of Tokyo Edge Capital, one of Asia's biggest deep tech VC funds, on the ninth anniversary of his move to Japan, where he found his calling as a deep tech VC investor, leading global investments including into India and Southeast Asia. We spoke mostly about his experience with the deep tech ecosystem in India thus far and his plans. But Kiran also opened up a bit about his love of learning and how he stays on track