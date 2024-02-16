Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Startup Fridays S5 Ep3: Ashok Jhunjhunwala on why India must say 'yes we can' to deep tech

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, institute professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and president of IITM Research Park, Incubation Cell and RTBI, talks about why the next big push is needed now for India to become a nation of deep tech products over the next decade. He also asks that administrators and bureaucrats change their control mindset to allow our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs to fail without fear so that they can eventually succeed in building this ecosystem for India

