  4. $10 bln Sony-Zee merger: What happens after Sebi's ban against Zee promoters?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Nasrin Sultana
160 Listen ins
 

Sony Pictures Entertainment is taking "seriously" the ban on Zee Entertainment's founder and CEO from holding board positions by the markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India, Reuters reported yesterday. This is Sony's first comment since SEBI imposed a one-year ban, earlier this month, on Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka, saying they had been actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities. Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana joins us today on ToThePoint to help us make sense of the backstory

