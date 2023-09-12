To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Apple's iPhone 15 launches today — top rumours you should know

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
343 Listen ins
 

Apple's iPhone 15 event, the Wonderlust, is later today, where we might get to see the company's first smartphone with the standard USB-C port. The event is at 10:30 p.m. India time and you can catch it on Apple's website. Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, joins us to unpack the top rumours about the new features and innovations we are likely to see in this next iteration of the iPhone. We also very briefly discuss the Huawei Mate 60 Pro that's taken the industry by surprise, and Apple's complicated challenges in China

