Behind Indian chess's big moves

Last week, the world watched as India's own 18-year-old R Praggnanandha took on World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, in a series of nail-biting finals that comprised two draws and a tie-breaker. The spotlight now is on a valiant, truly talented crop of new players, well-poised to take on the legend Viswanathan Anand's mantle. Can India produce a chess world champion in the next few years? Arjuna award winner and chess grandmaster Pravin Thipsay, the first Indian to win the Commonwealth Chess Championship, is confident that we could see one, even as soon as 2024