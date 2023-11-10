Can India leapfrog the eVTOL opportunity â€” here's what you should know

The announcement yesterday of an MoU between InterGlobe Enterprises, the company that operates India's top airline Indigo, and Archer Aviation Inc., a Silicon Valley based maker of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to bring an air taxi service to India validates the opportunity in this market, says Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, an active VC investor in the electric mobility sector. In this episode, Rajaram unpacks why India, and Indian companies, have a chance to become leaders here