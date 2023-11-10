To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Can India leapfrog the eVTOL opportunity â€” here's what you should know

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
183 Listen ins
 

The announcement yesterday of an MoU between InterGlobe Enterprises, the company that operates India's top airline Indigo, and Archer Aviation Inc., a Silicon Valley based maker of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to bring an air taxi service to India validates the opportunity in this market, says Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, an active VC investor in the electric mobility sector. In this episode, Rajaram unpacks why India, and Indian companies, have a chance to become leaders here

Gurugram to Connaught Place in 7 minutes by air, minus the pollution, for the price of an Uber ride?

Nov 10, 2023
