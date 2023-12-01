Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Cop28: What is India looking to achieve?

Cop28: What is India looking to achieve?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
The world's largest climate conference is underway in Dubai, an event that is also the largest gathering of world leaders this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak and other leaders, along with 70,000 attendees, will discuss the urgent issue of tackling climate change. India might be under pressure for its methane emissions, but has done some things right this year, our guest today says. Shravan Shankar, co-founder at climate financing company Climake, tells us what to expect

