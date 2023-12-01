Cop28: What is India looking to achieve?

The world's largest climate conference is underway in Dubai, an event that is also the largest gathering of world leaders this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak and other leaders, along with 70,000 attendees, will discuss the urgent issue of tackling climate change. India might be under pressure for its methane emissions, but has done some things right this year, our guest today says. Shravan Shankar, co-founder at climate financing company Climake, tells us what to expect