India faces Australia in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournament on November 19, with millions of desi fans hoping to wipe out the memory of the 2003 defeat. In part one of this two-part conversation Forbes India's Kathakali Chanda and Network18's Group Editor — Sports, K Sriniwas Rao, bring you the story of how three people put together India's formidable pace line up that's helped the team to a 10-victory surge into this year's finals