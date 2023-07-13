To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days versus Amazon Prime Day — what's different this time?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
113 Listen ins
 

Amazon and Flipkart are both kicking off their annual discount sales starting the 15th — the one for two days and the other for four days. Ankur Bisen, Senior Partner and Head - Consumer, Food and Retail at Technopak Advisors, a consultancy, who's been tracking the ecommerce scene for close to 15 years now, joins us on ToThePoint today to give us a sense of what might be different this time. Ankur walks us through changes in consumer preferences for various categories and the evolution of India's ecommerce rules over the years

